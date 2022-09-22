Beaufort County register of deeds announces retirement

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County register of deeds has announced she will retire after over 25 years of service.

Jennifer Leggett Whitehurst will retire effective Dec. 30, after 26 years of county service.

Whitehurst was elected as Beaufort County Register of Deeds in November of 1996. Before taking the role, she worked for the Administrative Office of the Courts as District Administrator of the Guardian ad Litem Program for the 2nd Judicial District. She served in this capacity for 10 years.

“I am deeply grateful and honored that the Citizens of Beaufort County have trusted me to record and manage their important records for 26 years,” said Whitehurst. " I had planned to finish this term of office and then retire however due to the declining health of family members I feel that now is the time for me to step down”.

The Beaufort County Republican Party will need to select an appointee to complete Whitehurst’s current term of office which expires in 2024. Interested Republicans should download the application for the position here.

