Woman charged with dumping litter of puppies into empty parking lot

RECOGNIZE ME? Police say woman dumped 7 puppies in empty lot
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who dumped a litter of puppies in an empty parking lot has turned herself in.

According to Greenville police, Shaquta Armstead has been charged with seven counts of animal cruelty and seven counts of abandonment of an animal.

Armstead has been charged with dropping seven puppies in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets last week.

Through social media posts police have expressed concern for the puppies saying they are in need of their mother. As of Wednesday, they still hadn’t found the mama dog.

The department is thanking the Good Samaritan who witnessed the puppies being abandoned and called it in.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is caring for the puppies.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Charles Page's home was searched this morning by the FBI.
Ayden police lieutenant’s home raided by FBI
Hope Middle School
Days after students sent to hospital after eating THC gummies, family member & area doctor reflect
Security change for Pitt County Fair after fights, guns seen at last year’s event
Rocky Mount women plead guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Candace
Pet of the Week: Candace
Teacher of the Week: Latoya Green
Teacher of the Week: Latoya Green
Teacher of the Week: Latoya Green
Teacher of the Week: Latoya Green
Pet of the Week: Candace
Pet of the Week: Candace