Two fish kills reported around or along New River in Sneads Ferry

Fish kills in the New River at the end of Fannie Creek Lane
Fish kills in the New River at the end of Fannie Creek Lane(Adam Jones, Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Advocacy Committee member)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WITN) - Two fish kills have been reported in Sneads Ferry in the past week.

The Coastal Carolina Riverwatch says that the first one was on Sept. 13th, when a citizen reported seeing dead fish of all sizes in Everett Lake, in the Chadwick Stores neighborhood of the community. The neighborhood is found along the Fullard Creek at the mouth of the New River.

State Department of Environmental Quality inspectors visited the site the next day and found 5-10 dead fish, mostly red drums. No unusual color or odor from the pond had been noted and it was thought that heavy rain may have flushed some organic matter from the wetland which drains into the pond that also gets runoff from roads in the area.

WITN is told that on Sept. 18th, a citizen said the water was darker than the day of initially seeing the dead fish, but that it cleared up the next day. Water quality inspectors are expected to send a wildlife biologist out to the site in a few weeks, but because of staffing, it may take some time to do a thorough assessment.

On Monday evening, CCRW staff say a much larger algae bloom was seen with fish kills reported at the end of Fannie Creek Lane along the New River. CCRW Advocacy Committee Member Adam Jones reported the bloom to the state and will be following up on algae identification and analysis.

New River near Fannie Creek Lane
New River near Fannie Creek Lane(Adam Jones, Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Advocacy Committee member)

The CCRW says a full report on the fish kills will be released later this week. On Wednesday, CCRW staff and community members will be speaking at the site on Fannie Creek Lane at noon.

