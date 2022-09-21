Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

Even some conservative analysts seem shocked about a judge's ruling Thursday night.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals panel has lifted a judge’s hold on the Justice Department’s ability to use classified records seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate in its ongoing criminal investigation.

The ruling from a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit is a victory for the Justice Department, clearing the way for it to immediately resume its use of the documents as it evaluates whether to bring criminal charges in its investigation into the presence of top-secret government records held at Mar-a-Lago after Trump left the White House.

Former President Trump's lawyers filed a motion asking a judge to reject the DOJ's request in the case. (CNN/FOX NEWS/POOL/WPTV/ABC/BILL HENNESSY)

