Tickets on sale for 6th annual Roast at the Rock

2022 Roast at the Rock
2022 Roast at the Rock(Junior League of Greenville)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The annual Roast at the Rock is back and you can get your tickets now.

The 6th annual event includes food, drinks, and live music. The tickets include all-you-can-eat oysters and bottomless beverages.

If you are not a fan of oysters, there will also be BBQ and other great seasonal food options.

The celebration will be held Friday, Oct. 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Rock Springs Center in Greenville. All attendees must be at least 21 years old.

All proceeds will benefit the Junior League of Greenville and the League’s various initiatives in and around Pitt County.

Purchase your tickets here. Early bird pricing runs through Oct. 1.

Photos from the 2021 Roast at the Rock
Photos from the 2021 Roast at the Rock
Photos from the 2021 Roast at the Rock
