Teacher of the Week: Latoya Green

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 21 is Latoya Green.

Green teaches first grade at W.H. Robinson Elementary School.

She graduated from North Pitt High School in 2002 and got her bachelor’s degree in 2018 from The University of Mount Olive.

Green said she has always had a passion for kids, “I love being able to teach students how to learn and instilling enthusiasm and interest in what they are learning. I love my school and I work with some amazing people.”

The person who nominated Green wrote in part:

“I would like to nominate Latoya Green at W.H Robinson she teaches 1st grade. My son has had her for kindergarten and now 1st grade. She works so hard for her students. She has worked until late at night making sure she does not leave an email or call unreturned. She makes learning fun to where the kids are excited to go to school. She will even call to check on her students if she knows they are sick or in quarantine. When my son gets home from school he goes on and on about what they learned and what Ms. Green did that day. She is an amazing teacher and deserves a chance to shine.”

Congratulations Mrs. Green!

