Silver Alert issued for Wilson woman

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Wilson woman believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says Lashearl Dickerson was last seen at 903 Woodrow Street in Wilson. She is described as having short black hair, brown eyes, being 110 pounds and standing five feet, seven inches tall.

WITN is told that Dickerson may be heading to Raleigh.

Anyone with information about Dickerson’s whereabouts is asked to call Wilson police at (252) 399-2323.

