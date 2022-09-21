Russell’s First Alert Forecast: The 90s are back; cooler by Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hold on to those iced teas, and slushies! An area of high pressure which has been in full control of our weather is now beginning to move offshore. This is sending hotter air into Eastern NC changing the wind flow from NE to SW. a SW wind flow allows for moisture to be added to the air, making the apparent temperature feel warmer than the actual air temperature. Expect the above average temperatures to last through Thursday afternoon. By Thursday night, the autumn will chime in to our region at 9:03 pm, just in time for a cold front to swing through our area. The front will bring a nice, refreshing and cooler start to your Friday. A mere 20 degree drop is anticipated for the weekend!

As the front moves through the area Thursday night, it may pop up a few showers and storms. Many areas will miss the raindrops, but an isolated 1/4″ of rain is possible if you do catch a shower. The temperature drop after the front passes will be dramatic as daytime highs will go from near record mid 90s Thursday down to the low 70s by Friday. Overnight lows will tumble as well, falling from the upper 60s Thursday morning to the upper 40s by sunrise Saturday.

TROPICS:

Ferocious Hurricane Fiona’s winds are still at 130 mph of the Wednesday 11 a.m. advisory (category 4). The current forecast track has Fiona heading northward Wednesday before turning northeastward towards Bermuda on Thursday. The track continues to keep the storm 500+ miles off the North Carolina coastline. The U.S. will not feel any direct impacts from Fiona, however we will likely see higher surf and an increased threat of rip currents along our coast starting Thursday and lasting through Sunday. Fiona is expected to move over the Newfoundland coast this weekend as a powerful extratropical storm.

Tropical storm Gaston has formed in the northern Atlantic and will pose no threat over the coming days as it meanders near Santa Cruz das Flores and nearby islands. Gaston is expected to hold its tropical storm designation until the weekend, when it will become an post-tropical low.

A strong tropical wave is currently located about 200 miles east of the southern Windward islands. This area has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next 24-48 hours as it moves westward towards the Caribbean Sea. The next name on the list is Hermine.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and hot. High of 90. Winds NE 2-6

Thursday

Sunny to partly cloudy with potential record heat. High of 93. Winds SW 5-10. Rain chance: 30% late day

Friday

Sunny, breezy and much cooler. High of 73. Winds N 12-17 G22

Saturday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 76. Wind NW 7-12

Sunday

Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 83. Wind SW 4-8

