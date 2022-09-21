Reported deputy-involved deadly shooting in Bertie County

The deputy-involved shooting happened on Jernigan Swamp road in northern Bertie County.
The deputy-involved shooting happened on Jernigan Swamp road in northern Bertie County.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A heavy law enforcement presence continues to be seen in northern Bertie County this evening during what has been reported as a deadly deputy-involved shooting.

Multiple deputies, police officers, and other first responders are at a home on Jernigan Swamp Road outside of Powellsville. The road continues to be shut down.

WITN has made multiple calls to the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and even has asked deputies at the scene, but so far we’ve received no information about what is going on.

The Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald is reporting that a woman is dead after confronting a deputy with a gun. Sheriff John Holley told the paper that the woman walked toward the deputies, still holding the gun, and at least one deputy shot the woman.

We’ll have more information on this developing story as we receive it.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

