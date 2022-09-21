RDU reopens Economy 4 parking

Raleigh-Durham Airport tram going to Economy lot 4.
Raleigh-Durham Airport tram going to Economy lot 4.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RDU AIRPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Raleigh-Durham International Airport is reopening the Economy 4 parking lot due to an increase in travel.

The airport says that Economy 4 lot, located on International Drive between Lumley Road and John Brantley Blvd., is open to drive-up customers now and will be available for online booking beginning Tues., Sept. 27.

WITN is told that Economy 4 was closed in 2020 due to declining passenger traffic, but will now be reopened amid more travel and the need for more parking spaces.

The rates for Economy 4 parking are $11 per day and $1 per hour for the first four hours. Shuttle buses will travel every 10 minutes to Economy lots 3 and 4; customers can use the TransLoc app to find a shuttle and learn how much time it will take to arrive.

RDU says it regularly monitors parking trends and evaluates how much space should be taken up for it. Currently, the only closed lot is Express.

RDU recommends booking parking at least 24 hours in advance at rdu.com and checking the website and airport roadway digital display boards to get the latest information about parking availability.

