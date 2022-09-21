Pet of the Week: Candace

Pet of the Week: Candace
Pet of the Week: Candace(Humane Society of Eastern Carolina)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Pet of the Week for September 9 is Candace.

Candace is about nine months old. Caretakers say she has the best fun-loving energy.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says she loves everyone and everything including younger and older kids.

Her temporary parents say she loves to cuddle and is looking for owners who can give her all the attention she wants.

They say she is super smart and if you’re a talker, she’s a great listener.

To take Candace home, visit the society’s website.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Charles Page's home was searched this morning by the FBI.
Ayden police lieutenant’s home raided by FBI
Hope Middle School
Days after students sent to hospital after eating THC gummies, family member & area doctor reflect
Security change for Pitt County Fair after fights, guns seen at last year’s event
Rocky Mount women plead guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail

Latest News

The Greenville Police Department says a litter of 7 puppies was abandoned in an empty lot...
Woman charged with dumping litter of puppies into empty parking lot
Teacher of the Week: Latoya Green
Teacher of the Week: Latoya Green
Teacher of the Week: Latoya Green
Teacher of the Week: Latoya Green
Pet of the Week: Candace
Pet of the Week: Candace