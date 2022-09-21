Pet of the Week: Candace

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Pet of the Week for September 9 is Candace.

Candace is about nine months old. Caretakers say she has the best fun-loving energy.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says she loves everyone and everything including younger and older kids.

Her temporary parents say she loves to cuddle and is looking for owners who can give her all the attention she wants.

They say she is super smart and if you’re a talker, she’s a great listener.

To take Candace home, visit the society’s website.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.