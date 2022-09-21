‘Our duty to answer the call’: Greenville business supports those impacted by Hurricane Fiona

Villa Verde is ready to answer the call of helping loved ones in the Caribbean
One local Greenville business is impacted by Hurricane Fiona
By Merit Morgan
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Fiona has left destruction in its wake throughout the Caribbean by heavy winds and rain. One Greenville business is ready to step in after their loved ones have experienced the devastation of the storm.

Jay Bastardo, Villa Verde’s owner, says, “The little things that we normally don’t think about and take for granted here in the United States, over there is a jewel, so we’re going to help and not just sit back and do nothing.”

For Bastardo, up-to-date technology has been a helpful tool in the process of communicating with his family in the Dominican Republic.

“The beauty of technology is that we now can see each other, Facetime to make sure they can show me the damages, and now it’s a matter of us putting the resources together financially and anything we can send down to the island,” Bastardo said. “Now it’s our duty to answer the call.”

Others like Villa Verde’s chef John Santana aren’t so lucky as they await a response from family members in the impacted areas.

“We’re hoping that God comes through once again and that things will be back to somewhat normal, at least having a conversation with them,” Santana said.

In this time of desperation and need, Villa Verde is committed to serving those in need as best as they can.

“Our country needs us, our community needs us. I have two great countries that I serve and now it’s my turn to do something for my native home and we’re going to answer the call,” Bastardo said.

WITN’s First Alert Weather Team will continue tracking this storm and others throughout hurricane season.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Charles Page's home was searched this morning by the FBI.
Ayden police lieutenant’s home raided by FBI
Security change for Pitt County Fair after fights, guns seen at last year’s event
Hope Middle School
Days after students sent to hospital after eating THC gummies, family member & area doctor reflect
Rocky Mount women plead guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail

Latest News

School lunches no longer free in public school districts
Raleigh-Durham Airport tram going to Economy lot 4.
RDU reopens Economy 4 parking
One local Greenville business is impacted by Hurricane Fiona
One local Greenville business is impacted by Hurricane Fiona
Four year’s after man’s death, family pleads for answers