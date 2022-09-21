Onslow County Register of Deeds extending office hours

Onslow County Courthouse.
Onslow County Courthouse.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county is extending hours for its Register of Deeds office.

The Onslow County Board of Commissioners is extending the hours of service starting October 3, 2022. The office will offer services until 5:30 p.m. on regular work days, extending it by an hour.

Onslow County Register of Deeds, Omega Jarman, says the new hours will better serve the citizens of Onslow County.

“With this extension of hours it allows an extra hour for our citizens to come in and purchase their marriage license, as well as an extra hour for real estate documents to be recorded,” explained Jarman.

WITN is told the extra time will benefit home buyers who close on their homes late in the day as it may allow them to move in sooner, instead of waiting for the deed to be recorded the next day. The later hours also give marriage license applicants more flexibility in applying.

The Register of Deeds is located in the Onslow County Courthouse at 602 Anne Street in Jacksonville. The office maintains real estate records, birth, death, and marriage certificates, notary public indexes, financing statements, and military discharges in accordance with the North Carolina General Statutes and local ordinances.

