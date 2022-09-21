One dead, another rescued after OBX ultra-light glider crash

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead and another injured after an ultra-light glider crash on the Outer Banks.

It happened around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning in Southern Shores.

The town said the glider went down in the ocean in the vicinity of 120 Ocean Boulevard.

One person was rescued and around 3:00 p.m. the town reported that the body of the second victim had been recovered after a search of the area.

Names of those involved have not yet been released.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.