One dead, another rescued after OBX ultra-light glider crash

(Arizona's Family)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead and another injured after an ultra-light glider crash on the Outer Banks.

It happened around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning in Southern Shores.

The town said the glider went down in the ocean in the vicinity of 120 Ocean Boulevard.

One person was rescued and around 3:00 p.m. the town reported that the body of the second victim had been recovered after a search of the area.

Names of those involved have not yet been released.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Charles Page's home was searched this morning by the FBI.
Ayden police lieutenant’s home raided by FBI
Security change for Pitt County Fair after fights, guns seen at last year’s event
Hope Middle School
Days after students sent to hospital after eating THC gummies, family member & area doctor reflect
Rocky Mount women plead guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail

Latest News

The deputy-involved shooting happened on Jernigan Swamp road in northern Bertie County.
Reported deputy-involved deadly shooting in Bertie County
FBI announces arrest after raid on Greenville residence; Ayden officer on administrative leave
Puppies found abandoned in zipped suitcase in Guilford County
Water quality advocates test New River waters after fish kills found
Woman charged with dumping litter of puppies into empty parking lot