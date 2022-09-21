National Park Service tells visitors to avoid beach in northern Rodanthe on Thursday and Friday

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - The National Park Service says Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitors should avoid the beaches in northern Rodanthe for the next two days.

The NPS says the warning is due to ocean overwash and beach erosion from distant Hurricane Fiona.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore recommends visitors avoid the two-mile stretch of beach between the north end of Rodanthe and South Shore Drive on Thursday, Sept. 22nd and Friday, Sept. 23rd.

WITN is told that the warning is based on recent National Weather Service forecasts and the presence of several houses deemed vulnerable to damage from rough surf and high winds. Furthermore, it is said to be possible that structures at homes, including wires, pipes, and septic systems, may become partially or completely exposed and dangerous to the public as the ocean washes over the beach.

Cape Hatteras says Hurricane Fiona is also forecast to produce an extended period of dangerous rip currents beginning Thursday and carrying over into the weekend.

Earlier this month, the NPS said people should avoid the same area. It’s the same spot where a couple of homes were destroyed back in May.

Visitors are encouraged to sign up for alerts by texting OBXBeachConditions to 77295.

More information can be found here.

