NASA broadcasting asteroid redirect Monday

NASA will broadcast its first asteroid redirect on Monday. The DART spacecraft will smash into...
NASA will broadcast its first asteroid redirect on Monday. The DART spacecraft will smash into a small asteroid to alter its orbit.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA will broadcast its first attempt to modify the orbit of an asteroid on Monday.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, will target a small asteroid called dimorphos.

NASA plans to use DART to smash head-first into the asteroid with the hope that it will slow it down and keep it from colliding with a larger asteroid.

NASA said there is no way for either asteroid or any material released by the collision to pose a threat to Earth.

DART is focused on real-world testing of how to protect Earth from actual threats.

NASA said being able to redirect asteroids that could potentially pose a threat in the future will be a major step forward for its planetary defense programs.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Charles Page's home was searched this morning by the FBI.
Ayden police lieutenant’s home raided by FBI
Hope Middle School
Days after students sent to hospital after eating THC gummies, family member & area doctor reflect
Security change for Pitt County Fair after fights, guns seen at last year’s event
Rocky Mount women plead guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail

Latest News

The Greenville Police Department says a litter of 7 puppies was abandoned in an empty lot...
Woman charged with dumping litter of puppies into empty parking lot
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Pet of the Week: Candace
Pet of the Week: Candace
Tom Barrack, an ally of former President Donald Trump, departed federal court Tuesday in New...
Opening statements set for trial against close Trump ally