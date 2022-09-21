MumFest returning to historic Downtown New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The annual MumFest is returning to New Bern kicking off a month-long celebration.

MumFest is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, Oct. 8 in the streets of downtown New Bern. The festival will include food, amusement rides, as well as performances by BMX riders, trampoline and ariel performers, musical guests, and more.

There are some changes this year. There will be two stages for bands on Pollock and Middle Streets, as well as a stage on Pollock and Craven streets, inside the Miller Lite beer Garden.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For a full list of this year’s festivities, visit the MumFest website.

The fun will continue in New Bern throughout the month as well, with the WRNS MumFest Concert featuring Jimmie Allen on Oct. 14 and MumFeast! scheduled for Oct. 21 and 22.

