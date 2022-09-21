MumFest kicks off month-long celebration beginning Oct. 8th

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - MumFest is back for a month-long celebration in Downtown New Bern beginning on the weekend of Oct. 8th and 9th.

The award-winning fall festival says it will have 200 vendors (including 30 food vendors), nearly 20 musical acts, a BMX show, a dog show, performers, and carnival rides and games.

MumFest has also added a second stage for bands to perform. There will be one on Pollock and Middle streets and a second one on Pollock and Craven streets.

The opening weekend is going to be followed by the WRNS MumFest Concert featuring CMA award-winning country singer Jimmie Allen, on Oct. 14th at Lawson Creek Park.

WITN is told that opening acts include George Birge, Justin West, and more. Tickets are available on the website at Mumfest.com or Etix.com. VIP seating is available again this year and includes a front and center view, a buffet, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and private tables, chairs, and bathrooms.

WITN is told that additional social distancing between vendors, hand sanitizing units, and a festival schedule available through QR codes will be throughout the festival to help keep everyone safe.

On Oct. 8th and 9th, the festival opens at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m. on both days, live music will open at the Miller Lite Beer Garden.

On Saturday, Oct. 8th, vendors close at 6:30 p.m., the beer garden closes at 7 p.m. and amusement rides close at 8 p.m. On Sunday, Oct. 8th, the festival closes at 5 p.m.

The festival says free remote parking and shuttle service are provided by the City of New Bern from Lawson Creek Park to the MumFest entrance at Broad and Hancock streets. The shuttle runs Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9th from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Downtown streets close from 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7th through 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9th. WITN is told that all cars must be off the streets before 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7th.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.