MumFest kicks off month-long celebration beginning Oct. 8th

MumFest in 2021
MumFest in 2021(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - MumFest is back for a month-long celebration in Downtown New Bern beginning on the weekend of Oct. 8th and 9th.

The award-winning fall festival says it will have 200 vendors (including 30 food vendors), nearly 20 musical acts, a BMX show, a dog show, performers, and carnival rides and games.

MumFest has also added a second stage for bands to perform. There will be one on Pollock and Middle streets and a second one on Pollock and Craven streets.

The opening weekend is going to be followed by the WRNS MumFest Concert featuring CMA award-winning country singer Jimmie Allen, on Oct. 14th at Lawson Creek Park.

WITN is told that opening acts include George Birge, Justin West, and more. Tickets are available on the website at Mumfest.com or Etix.com. VIP seating is available again this year and includes a front and center view, a buffet, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and private tables, chairs, and bathrooms.

WITN is told that additional social distancing between vendors, hand sanitizing units, and a festival schedule available through QR codes will be throughout the festival to help keep everyone safe.

On Oct. 8th and 9th, the festival opens at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m. on both days, live music will open at the Miller Lite Beer Garden.

On Saturday, Oct. 8th, vendors close at 6:30 p.m., the beer garden closes at 7 p.m. and amusement rides close at 8 p.m. On Sunday, Oct. 8th, the festival closes at 5 p.m.

The festival says free remote parking and shuttle service are provided by the City of New Bern from Lawson Creek Park to the MumFest entrance at Broad and Hancock streets. The shuttle runs Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9th from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Downtown streets close from 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7th through 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9th. WITN is told that all cars must be off the streets before 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7th.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Charles Page's home was searched this morning by the FBI.
Ayden police lieutenant’s home raided by FBI
Security change for Pitt County Fair after fights, guns seen at last year’s event
Hope Middle School
Days after students sent to hospital after eating THC gummies, family member & area doctor reflect
Rocky Mount women plead guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail

Latest News

The deputy-involved shooting happened on Jernigan Swamp road in northern Bertie County.
Reported deputy-involved deadly shooting in Bertie County
FBI announces arrest after raid on Greenville residence; Ayden officer on administrative leave
Puppies found abandoned in zipped suitcase in Guilford County
Water quality advocates test New River waters after fish kills found
Woman charged with dumping litter of puppies into empty parking lot