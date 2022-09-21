2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot, lottery official say

Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.
Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.(Mega Millions/Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Lottery officials say two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket was sold in a Chicago suburb for a late July drawing.

The Illinois Lottery said Wednesday the prize was claimed by two individuals who had agreed to split the prize if they won.

The Illinois Lottery says it is unable to share any information about the winners except to say that they must be absolutely “over the moon” with their Mega Millions win.

The jackpot-winning ticket was bought at the end of July at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The jackpot was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Charles Page's home was searched this morning by the FBI.
Ayden police lieutenant’s home raided by FBI
Hope Middle School
Days after students sent to hospital after eating THC gummies, family member & area doctor reflect
Security change for Pitt County Fair after fights, guns seen at last year’s event
Rocky Mount women plead guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail

Latest News

A woman looks at her water-damaged belongings after flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona tore...
Fiona strengthens into Category 4 storm, heads to Bermuda
The Greenville Police Department says a litter of 7 puppies was abandoned in an empty lot...
Woman charged with dumping litter of puppies into empty parking lot
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
NASA will broadcast its first asteroid redirect on Monday. The DART spacecraft will smash into...
NASA broadcasting asteroid redirect Monday