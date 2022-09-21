Hurricane Fiona strengthens to category 4 ; Tropical Storm Gaston hanging on in the central Atlantic, and another tropical disturbance near the Leeward Islands

All storm pose no direct threat to Eastern NC
By Russell James
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 2 pm advisory, Hurricane Fiona is Category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 mph. Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the season thus far and the great news is that Fiona is expected to remain out to sea as a major hurricane. Fiona could graze Bermuda on Friday, but the direct impacts from the system is low. Because Fiona is in the open Atlantic, it is like a cork floating in the water. the hurricane is displacing water, leading to waves being generated away the system. The increased surf and onshore winds could be a problem for the Outer Banks, along with high rip currents.

5-day cone by the National Hurricane Center
5-day cone by the National Hurricane Center(Russell James - WITN Weather)
NHC 2pm update
NHC 2pm update(Russell James - WITN Weather)
Fiona will bring dangerous rips and big surf to North Carolina
Fiona will bring dangerous rips and big surf to North Carolina(Jim Howard)

As of the 2 pm advisory Tropical Storm Gaston is still a moderate tropical storm with top sustained winds near 65 mph. Gaston will remain over the open seas of the Atlantic well away from Eastern NC. It is located over 1000 miles away near the Azores.

Tropical Storm Gaston - 5 day
Tropical Storm Gaston - 5 day(Russell James - WITN Weather)

