Hurricane Fiona stays at category 4 ; Tropical Storm Gaston surviving in the central Atlantic.

Both systems pose no direct threat to Eastern NC
NHC 2pm update
By Russell James
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 5 pm advisory, Hurricane Fiona is Category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 mph. Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the season thus far and the great news is that Fiona is expected to remain out to sea as a major hurricane. Fiona could graze Bermuda on Friday, but the direct impacts from the system is low. Because Fiona is in the open Atlantic, it is like a cork floating in the water. the hurricane is displacing water, leading to waves being generated away the system. The increased surf and onshore winds could be a problem for the Outer Banks, along with high rip currents. The satellite presentation of Fiona, is quite impressive. The storm features a well-defined eye and good structure. With Fiona forecast to move over warm sea surface temperatures, it could strengthen slightly further.

NHCs 5PM updated 5 day track
Hurricane Fiona update!
Due to the potential for overwash and beach erosion associated with Hurricane Fiona, Cape Hatteras National Seashore recommends that visitors avoid the beach along an area extending from Hatteras to Rodanthe, NC from Thursday, Sept 22 through Friday, Sept 23. The recommendation to avoid a two-mile stretch of beach, between the north end of Rodanthe and South Shore Drive, is based on recent NWS forecasts and the presence of vulnerable houses that may be damaged by rough surf and high winds. Some structures along the coast may expose wires, pipes and septic systems. This may be potentially hazardous to the public as overwash occurs.

Hurricane Fiona is also forecast to produce an extended period of dangerous rip currents beginning tomorrow and continuing into the weekend. Seashore visitors are encouraged to sign up for beach-related weather and ocean condition alerts by texting OBXBeachConditions to 77295. Learn how to stay safe at the beach at www.lovethebeachrespecttheocean.com.

Fiona will bring dangerous rips and big surf to North Carolina
As of the 5 pm advisory, Tropical Storm Gaston is still a moderate tropical storm with top sustained winds near 65 mph. Gaston’s satellite presentation has not improved over the past few hours and the storm is in fact undergoing extratropical transition. This means that the system is transitioning from a tropical storm to a low pressure system. Gaston will remain over the open seas of the Atlantic well away from Eastern NC. It is located over 1000 miles away near the Azores.

5 day outlook track
5 pm advisory
