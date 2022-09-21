Greene County getting $50 million for new high school

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State funding is coming to Greene County to create a new high school.

The state Department of Public Instruction says Greene County Schools is getting $50 million in state lottery-funded grant awards to replace the district’s one existing high school.

Other Eastern Carolina or ENC-adjacent counties getting money are as follows:

Halifax County (Weldon City Schools): $50 million for a new 6-12 school to replace the two existing schools.

Hyde County (Hyde County Schools): $8.3 million for Mattamuskeet PK-12 school additions and renovations.

Pamlico County (Pamlico County Schools): $50 million for a new 6-12 school to replace the two existing schools.

Perquimans County (Perquimans County Schools): $36.9 million for a new 3-8 intermediate school to replace the two existing schools.

Tyrrell County (Tyrrell County Schools): $350,000 for a new career technical education center to serve the high school and early college.

In total, nine North Carolina school districts will share $300 million in lottery-funded grants for renovation projects and other improvements. The projects are aimed toward lower-income counties.

Some of the counties getting these projects were impacted by natural disasters like flooding and earthquakes.

The DPI says that it received 164 grant applications from 72 districts across the state, totaling more than $2.4 billion.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said the needs-based grants are helping districts across North Carolina with fewer local resources ensure that all students benefit from the best possible learning environments.

“Many students in North Carolina attend schools built decades ago,” Truitt said. “These grants are paying for schools designed and built for the 21st century. Today’s students, regardless of where they live and attend school, deserve nothing less.”

