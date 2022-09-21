Four year’s after man’s death, family pleads for answers

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina family continues to look for leads more than four years after one of its own was murdered in 2018.

Leon “Dre” Carmon, 25, was found shot to death in the back of a car on the side of Woodrow McCoy Road in the Cove City area of Craven County. Deputies say he was also assaulted.

On Wednesday, his family gathered at the Craven County Sheriff’s Office to remind everyone of the devastating loss.

“Four years ago, on July the 27th, our family was rocked to its core when our Dre was brutally taken from us,” Shannon Carmon, Dre Carmon’s mother said. “He was set up by someone that he knew and shot by a co-conspirator. That person who took my son’s life has never been brought to justice.”

The family is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who gives a tip that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Remembering Leon "Dre" Carmon (Deric Rush/WITN)

“Every family needs to know what happened to their loved one,” Junior Allen, Dre Carmon’s grandfather said.

Erlinda Dobson, Dre Carmon’s aunt, remembers her nephew as a kind and loving man.

“The one thing that we miss the most about Dre is the fact that when he [came] in, he would always light up the room,” Dobson said. “He had to touch each and every one of us before the day was over and then he would turn around and look at us and say, ‘hey, I got you family.’”

Anyone who knows anything is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.

