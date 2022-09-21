FBI announces arrest after raid on Greenville residence

FBI agents serve search warrant in Greenville.
FBI agents serve search warrant in Greenville.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN has learned more information on an FBI raid of two residences yesterday in Pitt County.

One raid happened at a townhome in Greenville and the other at a police officer’s home in Grifton.

A seven-count federal indictment says Treyvon Page distributed methamphetamine and cocaine on several occasions. The distribution allegedly took place between February 22 and August 18th.

The FBI says Page, who is 27 years old, was arrested during the raid on Allen Road.

At the same time, the feds also raided a home on St. Joseph Street in Grifton that is owned by Lt. Charles Page with the Ayden Police Department. Court records show the younger Page living at that Grifton address.

Neighbors yesterday said the police lieutenant and other family members were detained by the FBI. The town of Ayden says he remains employed by the police department.

The FBI said the two raids were related, but would not go into any more detail.

Treyvon Page was given community service for a 2018 drug conviction in Pitt County.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Charles Page's home was searched this morning by the FBI.
Ayden police lieutenant’s home raided by FBI
Security change for Pitt County Fair after fights, guns seen at last year’s event
Hope Middle School
Days after students sent to hospital after eating THC gummies, family member & area doctor reflect
Rocky Mount women plead guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail

Latest News

2022 Roast at the Rock
Tickets on sale for 6th annual Roast at the Rock
Sgt. Aaron Johnson is a 19-year veteran of the Highway Patrol.
Highway Patrol: Kidnapping suspect who shot at trooper will be charged with attempted murder
More than four years after Leon "Dre" Carmon's death, his family spoke at the Craven County...
Four year’s after man’s death, family pleads for answers
State Auditor Beth Wood released the investigative audit for Robersonville this morning.
State audit slams Robersonville for money mismanagement