ECU hosting two career fairs next week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is hosting a pair of job fairs for alumni and students later this month.

ECU Career Services is hosting two career fairs on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the Greenville Convention Center. The first event will be a Job and Internship Fair from 8:30-10:00 a.m. then followed by a Science, Engineering, and Technology Fair from 1-4 p.m. WITN is told that these events are open to current students and alumni.

The Job and Internship Fair will feature over 100 employers recruiting from all academic majors.

The Science, Engineering, and Technology fair will feature 200 employers offering jobs and internships to students in engineering, construction management, pharmaceuticals, health care, technology, and more.

“We are very excited to host these 300-plus companies and organizations who will be recruiting for internships and co-ops, in addition to full-time jobs,” said Tom Halasz, director of ECU Career Services. “Many students think career fairs are just for graduating seniors. However, it is vitally important that our sophomores and juniors attend these fairs to learn about the opportunities that exist for our students and alumni.”

University officials say that this will be a record-breaking turnout for employers in both events. Companies participating in the career fairs include Butterball, City of Durham Police, Food Lion, J.B. Hunt Transportation, Greenville Utilities Company, Northeastern North Carolina Partnership for Public Health, TowneBank, United Rentals, Sherwin-Williams Company, Duke Energy, Fidelity Investments, Mayne Pharma, Lithko Contracting, and more.

