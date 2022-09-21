Carolina Country Stampede returns this weekend

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A popular Eastern Carolina festival is returning this weekend.

The 26th annual Carolina Country Stampede kicks off at 5:00 p.m. Friday in downtown Williamston. It opens with local beach music favorites, the Embers hitting the stage at 7:00 pm.

On Saturday, the festival begins at 10:00 a.m. with more live music, vendors, food, and a petting zoo. There will also be a cornhole tournament being held at 1:00 p.m.

The festival will wrap up with live music from Grammy Award and ACM Award winner Billy Dean. Dean will hit the main stage at 7:45 p.m.

Below is the full schedule of events:

Friday, September 23:

5:00 P.M. Festival Opens

7:00 P.M. The Embers (Main Stage)

10:00 P.M. Festival Closes

Saturday, September 24:

10:00 A.M. Festival Opens

10:00 P.M. Petting Zoo (Community Stage)

12:00 P.M. Joyful Noise Band (Main Stage)

1:00 P.M. Cornhole Tournament (Community Stage)

1:00 P.M. Sarah Hardison Harris (Main Stage)

2:00 P.M. Curtis Hyler & Jubilation (Main Stage)

3:30 P.M. Vintage Cross Christian Rock Band (Community Stage)

4:30 P.M. Games for Cash and Prizes

6:00 P.M. Grammy-nominated country artist Tom Wurth (Main Stage)

7:45 P.M. Grammy Award and ACM Award winner Billy Dean (Main Stage)

10:00 P.M. Festival Closes

