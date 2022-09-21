Carolina Country Stampede returns this weekend
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A popular Eastern Carolina festival is returning this weekend.
The 26th annual Carolina Country Stampede kicks off at 5:00 p.m. Friday in downtown Williamston. It opens with local beach music favorites, the Embers hitting the stage at 7:00 pm.
On Saturday, the festival begins at 10:00 a.m. with more live music, vendors, food, and a petting zoo. There will also be a cornhole tournament being held at 1:00 p.m.
The festival will wrap up with live music from Grammy Award and ACM Award winner Billy Dean. Dean will hit the main stage at 7:45 p.m.
Below is the full schedule of events:
Friday, September 23:
- 5:00 P.M. Festival Opens
- 7:00 P.M. The Embers (Main Stage)
- 10:00 P.M. Festival Closes
Saturday, September 24:
- 10:00 A.M. Festival Opens
- 10:00 P.M. Petting Zoo (Community Stage)
- 12:00 P.M. Joyful Noise Band (Main Stage)
- 1:00 P.M. Cornhole Tournament (Community Stage)
- 1:00 P.M. Sarah Hardison Harris (Main Stage)
- 2:00 P.M. Curtis Hyler & Jubilation (Main Stage)
- 3:30 P.M. Vintage Cross Christian Rock Band (Community Stage)
- 4:30 P.M. Games for Cash and Prizes
- 6:00 P.M. Grammy-nominated country artist Tom Wurth (Main Stage)
- 7:45 P.M. Grammy Award and ACM Award winner Billy Dean (Main Stage)
- 10:00 P.M. Festival Closes
Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.