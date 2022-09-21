Beaufort County Health Director announces retirement

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina health director has announced they are retiring after nearly four decades of service.

The Beaufort County Board of Health announced Wednesday that the health director, James ‘Jim’ Madson, is retiring effective Jan. 1.

“On behalf of the Beaufort County Board of Health, I’d like to give heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to Jim Madson for his many years of service to our county. He has worked tirelessly over this past decade, navigating the county in unyielding fashion through a most challenging health crisis in Covid, being a founding member of BC360, bringing behavioral health services to the county, and starting a community health and outreach program to name a few,” said Chair Beaufort County Health Department Chris Padgett O.D.

Madson has spent 38 years in public health. That includes 24 years in the Army as a Preventive Medicine Officer and 14 in North Carolina. He has been the health director in Beaufort County since 2013.

“Looking back through my nine years as your health director, I a proud of the direction the organization has grown in response to health and wellness matters of the county,” said Madson in his announcement. “We have made great strides in addressing diabetes, infant mortality, cancer awareness, teen pregnancies, behavioral health, substance abuse, access to care, and health disparities.”

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.