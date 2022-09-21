Beaufort Co. man gets life in prison for 2017 murder; told jury to look him up on iTunes

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a 2017 murder.

Beaufort County District Attorney Seth Edwards says a jury convicted Jayquan Newmones, 28, of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felony larceny.

Edwards says that evidence at court shows Newmones shot Timothy Moore, of Belhaven, 13 times with a 9mm handgun around Christmas, 2017 down a dirt path in Belhaven.

Edwards says that after shooting Moore, Newmones stole Moore’s vehicle and left, trying to use Moore’s bank card. Newmones hid in Beaufort County for about a month before going to Augusta, Georgia, where he was arrested and brought back to North Carolina in March of 2018.

WITN is told that the state presented evidence of Newmones producing several rap music videos before the murder, one of which described a homicide with a small caliber handgun where the shooter leaves the state.

Edwards says that during testimony at the trial, Newmones turned toward the jury and encouraged them to search for him on iTunes.

WITN reported that Beaufort County deputies said Newmones drastically changed his appearance after leaving the state. They say he went so far as to dress like a girl and pretend to be a high school student for a while.

Newmones’ brother Khalif and Alicia Polen were also charged with accessory after the fact to murder in the case.

