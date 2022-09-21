Annual Pitt County Fair provides increased security presence

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -As people enjoy the rides and the animals at the Pitt County Fair, there’s also something else they’ll notice on the fairgrounds. Private security walking around.

It’s taken any safety concerns away for parent Mandi Civils.

“We were definitely not sure until I found out that they did beef up security,” Civils said. “Safety is a big thing for me as a momma so I was really proud to see the people walking around and being checked coming in the door.”

In 2021, the event was shut down a day early after deputies stopped a fight between teens and one of them had a loaded gun. There were also reports of another teen flashing a gun on the grounds, which left some worried for their safety.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is not providing services for the event this year after the sheriff says the fair didn’t respond to a proposal to beef up security. The fair instead, hired Dem Boyz security for the event.

Greenville parent Maria Navarro, who has attended the fair for years, says she’s never been fearful of bringing her children.

“Personally I have always felt safe at the fair, always,” Navarro said. “It doesn’t matter what year it is, what day it is, I always felt very safe more so today with the metal detectors at the gate. I’ve never had a concern to bringing my children, my son, and his friends to the fair, ever.”

The fair boosted its security in every aspect to ensure people’s safety is at the forefront and Pitt County resident Kadesha King feels that the effort says a lot about Pitt County as a whole.

“I’m glad they did step up with security because last year they really didn’t have any so with the metal detectors, I feel like it’s very professional. it’s a very good way to step up so people can feel safe in this community and so they won’t feel afraid to come enjoy their family.”

