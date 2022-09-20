South Central wins golf meet in Ayden

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school girls golf season is fast and furious. About two months of matches with state coming up the end of October. The Big Carolina schools meeting at Ayden Golf and Country Club.

Some of the top girls golfers around were paired up in one group. New Bern’s Maddy Vogan nearly knocks in a hole in one on number 12. Great shot, she would birdie, and finished at even par.

On 14 a cozy approach shot by South Central’s Peyton Nichols. She would birdie there and finish at 1 under par.

D.H. Conley’s Taylor Black made a real nice drive, approach and putt on 13. Little birdie action for her too.

Jacksonville’s Sanaa Carter drove the green on a par 4 and made this birdie putt on 18 to finish co-medalist with Nichols at 1 under par.

Nichols would help South Central win as a team by 17 strokes. 118 their total.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.