Roanoke Rapids police need help finding person who stole car
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina police department is asking for the community’s help to identify a person who stole a car near the beginning of August.
Officials say it happened back on August 5 around Highway 158 and Highway 48 in Roanoke Rapids around 10:00 a.m.
The man was caught on camera stealing another person’s car. Police say the stolen car was only in the parking lot for a short period of time.
They are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call officers at (252) 533-2810.
