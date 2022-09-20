Roanoke Rapids police need help finding person who stole car

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina police department is asking for the community’s help to identify a person who stole a car near the beginning of August.

Officials say it happened back on August 5 around Highway 158 and Highway 48 in Roanoke Rapids around 10:00 a.m.

The man was caught on camera stealing another person’s car. Police say the stolen car was only in the parking lot for a short period of time.

They are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at (252) 533-2810.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.