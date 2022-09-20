Roanoke Rapids police need help finding person who stole car

Man caught on camera stealing car in Roanoke Rapids
Man caught on camera stealing car in Roanoke Rapids(Roanoke Rapids Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina police department is asking for the community’s help to identify a person who stole a car near the beginning of August.

Officials say it happened back on August 5 around Highway 158 and Highway 48 in Roanoke Rapids around 10:00 a.m.

The man was caught on camera stealing another person’s car. Police say the stolen car was only in the parking lot for a short period of time.

They are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at (252) 533-2810.

