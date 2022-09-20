Respect shown all around as ECU and Navy football prepare to faceoff

Navy at ECU Saturday 6 pm
ECU and Navy prepared for a heavy clash on Saturday
ECU and Navy prepared for a heavy clash on Saturday(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football is 17-point favorite against Navy this week. Both coaches have the utmost respect for each other’s teams. It will be the fourth straight season they square off.

“It’s not as much what they do, as how they do it,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “I just think they do a lot with execution. Their line play is just so hard to replicate. What is going to be a challenge this week is getting our scout teams to give us as good a look as possible, and get them to play as fast as possible, which is still not going to be anywhere near to how fast Navy plays against us.”

“They played keep away against us last year. We normally do that to other people,” says Navy head football coach Ken Niumatalolo, “That’s what has been impressive. Physical, don’t beat themselves, make you beat them. They had every chance to win their first game. So super impressed that way.”

Saturday is the conference opener for ECU. They kick off against Navy Saturday at 6 pm.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Charles Page's home was searched this morning by the FBI.
Ayden police lieutenant’s home raided by FBI
Hope Middle School
Days after students sent to hospital after eating THC gummies, family member & area doctor reflect
Rocky Mount women plead guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy
An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail

Latest News

Pepsi Sports Spotlight Helen Wilford J.H. Rose senior volleyball player
Sports Spotlight: Rose’s Wilford goes from hardly any experience to division one athlete through high school
Connor Norby ECU Baseball
Former ECU baseball player Norby promoted to AAA
ACC headquarters moving from Greensboro to Charlotte
South Central girls win golf meet
South Central wins golf meet in Ayden