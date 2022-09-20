Respect shown all around as ECU and Navy football prepare to faceoff

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football is 17-point favorite against Navy this week. Both coaches have the utmost respect for each other’s teams. It will be the fourth straight season they square off.

“It’s not as much what they do, as how they do it,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “I just think they do a lot with execution. Their line play is just so hard to replicate. What is going to be a challenge this week is getting our scout teams to give us as good a look as possible, and get them to play as fast as possible, which is still not going to be anywhere near to how fast Navy plays against us.”

“They played keep away against us last year. We normally do that to other people,” says Navy head football coach Ken Niumatalolo, “That’s what has been impressive. Physical, don’t beat themselves, make you beat them. They had every chance to win their first game. So super impressed that way.”

Saturday is the conference opener for ECU. They kick off against Navy Saturday at 6 pm.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.