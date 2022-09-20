Project at 10th and Evans streets could have $656 million impact

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville drivers may have seen signs for Intersect East around 10th and Evans streets.

That project will cover a 19-acre area, with the goal of connecting downtown Greenville with East Carolina University and ECU Health.

Tuesday morning, Tim Elliot, who is a developer with Maryland-based Elliott Sidewalk Communities, explained to the Inner Banks Home Builders Association how the project will benefit the whole region.

Intersect East will include 16 buildings, a mixture of office buildings and green space. Elliott hopes to also add ways to make it more walkable, saying that Greenville is the perfect choice for many reasons.

“I mean, what I like about it, why we’re investing nearly $300 million in it, is that it’s a great location, it’s a great price, and it’s located in good distribution areas,” Elliott said. “We have an airport that will grow here. It’s a short distance to the beaches. What’s not to like?”

The project is in phase one of three right now. It should wrap up completely by about 2029.

“At the end of the day, after 12 years, the city’s gonna see about a $12 million increase in the tax base and then the region, meaning the eastern half here, east of 95, will see a $656 million impact,” Elliott said.

Elliott also said this will increase the tax base long-term by adding permanent jobs to the area.

“We’re bringing in folks who are looking at us as far away as Brazil. We are looking for people from New York and clearly people from the region here as well,” Elliott said. “But if we can have 1,200 new jobs, then that helps people make good money with which they can buy homes. And when they buy homes, they buy furniture, they buy curtains, they buy plates, and that helps all the local economy.”

There’s an opportunity for you to weigh in on the possibility of a walking bridge or other options being added around 10th and Evans streets. It’s from 9 a.m. until noon Wednesday at ECU’s Life Sciences and Biotechnology Building. That’s at 101 E 10th St.

