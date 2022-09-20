Petition filed against 17-year-old for two counts of murder in deaths of teens

MEBANE, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have announced that a petition has been filed against a 17-year-old boy in connection with the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot to death in western Orange County.

WRAL reports that the two teens who were found dead, Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were friends, and that they were last seen on Friday night before being reported as missing over the weekend. They were found dead on Sunday afternoon.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the petition against the 17-year-old boy is for two counts of first-degree murder.

“Through the hard work of my investigators, along with the assistance of personnel from many other law enforcement agencies, we have identified a suspect in this case. We will now work with local, state, and federal authorities to apprehend and present the suspect to the court system,” Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said.

The sheriff added that as of 2019, 17-year-olds who commit crimes are no longer charged in the adult criminal justice system. Instead, like in this case, law enforcement files juvenile petitions.

The investigation is still active and anyone with information about this case is asked to call deputies at (919) 245-2918.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.