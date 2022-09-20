Petition filed against 17-year-old for two counts of murder in deaths of teens

18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods were last seen on Friday night.
18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods were last seen on Friday night.(Source: WRAL via CNN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEBANE, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have announced that a petition has been filed against a 17-year-old boy in connection with the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot to death in western Orange County.

WRAL reports that the two teens who were found dead, Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were friends, and that they were last seen on Friday night before being reported as missing over the weekend. They were found dead on Sunday afternoon.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the petition against the 17-year-old boy is for two counts of first-degree murder.

“Through the hard work of my investigators, along with the assistance of personnel from many other law enforcement agencies, we have identified a suspect in this case. We will now work with local, state, and federal authorities to apprehend and present the suspect to the court system,” Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said.

The sheriff added that as of 2019, 17-year-olds who commit crimes are no longer charged in the adult criminal justice system. Instead, like in this case, law enforcement files juvenile petitions.

The investigation is still active and anyone with information about this case is asked to call deputies at (919) 245-2918.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Charles Page's home was searched this morning by the FBI.
Ayden police lieutenant’s home raided by FBI
Hope Middle School
Days after students sent to hospital after eating THC gummies, family member & area doctor reflect
Rocky Mount women plead guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy
An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail

Latest News

Intersect East
Project at 10th and Evans streets could have $656 million impact
Sgt. Aaron Johnson is a 19-year veteran of the Highway Patrol.
Highway Patrol sergeant involved in shootout with armed kidnapping suspect
Experts voice concerns over salt marsh depletion as sea levels rise
‘Really critical to save’: Experts voice concerns over protecting salt marshes as sea levels rise
Security change for Pitt County Fair after fights, guns seen at last year’s event