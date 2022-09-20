Onslow County man charged with breaking & enterings, thefts

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man has been arrested for breaking into homes and vehicles and stealing items.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says Leroy Locklear has been charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, larceny of a firearm, felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and misdemeanor larceny.

WITN is told that the 53-year-old man was jailed in Onslow County on a $30,000 secured bond.

Deputies say in July, the sheriff’s office received reports from three separate victims saying their homes or vehicles were broken into. Surveillance video was captured and helped determine that Locklear was the suspect.

Anyone with more information about this case is asked to call deputies at (910) 989-4060 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273.

