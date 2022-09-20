NCEL 09-19-22

NCEL 09-19-22
NCEL 09-19-22
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Here are your winning lottery numbers

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rocky Mount police
UPDATE: Charges pressed after baby found unresponsive in bathtub
An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair
Marcus Richardson & Sierra Eley
Rocky Mount mom and boyfriend in court after baby dies
Picture taken while rescuing elderly man from, Reely, the 30 foot boat.
Coast Guard crew from North Carolina helps save 60-year-old man off coast
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
FIRE CHIEF: One person dead in Swansboro house fire

Latest News

Joint Committee voted unanimously to adopt increase in health insurance
Greenville city officials increase cost of employee healthcare, dental stays flat
NCEL 09-19-22
Powerball 09-19-22
As the banned book list grows, Eastern Carolina readers voice their opinions
As the banned book list grows, Eastern Carolina readers voice their opinions