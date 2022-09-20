Jacksonville man charged with child sex crimes of two victims

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville man has been arrested and charged with child sex crimes after Onslow County deputies say two victims reported being touched inappropriately by him.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Rickey Zickafoose, of Midway Park, was arrested on Monday and charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child for the first victim and two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child involving the second victim.

Deputies say that on July 26th of this year, a victim reported Zickafoose for inappropriate touching two separate times. The victim said the crimes occurred in October of 2021 when she was 12 years old.

WITN is told that a second victim, now an adult, reported to investigators that Zickafoose also touched her inappropriately and asked her to perform inappropriate sexual acts. This second victim said the crimes happened between 2015 and 2020 and began when they were just 12 years old.

The sheriff’s office says Zickafoose was jailed in Onslow County under an $80,000 secured bond.

Anyone with additional information about these cases is asked to call deputies at (910) 989-4053 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273.

