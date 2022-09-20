Hurricane Fiona maintains category 3 intensity; TD 8 forms in the central Atlantic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 11 am advisory, Hurricane Fiona is a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 115 mph. Fiona has caused problems for the northeastern Caribbean. Now over the Turks and Caico, Fiona caused power outages and strong winds across the islands. Parts of the islands reported wind gusts as high as 90 to 100 mph. The satellite imagery of Fiona is becoming more defined, showing increased organization around a central eye. At times Fiona has undergone an eyewall replacement cycle which are one of the steps needed for further intensification which is expected over the next few days.

Hurricane Fiona's Five Day Outlook (Russell James - WITN Weather)

Hurricane Fiona Satellite Presentation (Russell James - WITN Weather)

The forecast puts the center of Fiona over the well ab just east of the Bahamas by Wednesday. This is when Fiona is expected to reach its maximum strength, potentially a category 4 hurricane with 140 mph winds. The track then takes Fiona northeastward towards Bermuda, keeping Fiona about 490 to 500 miles off the NC coast. This will spare us from the wind and rain fields along with potential storm surge. However, our beaches will see an increased rip current threat along with higher surf, similar to what we saw with Hurricane Earl earlier this season. This will last from Friday through Sunday as Fiona is expected to make its closest pass to Bermuda by Friday morning. From there, the hurricane is expected to move over the Newfoundland coast over the weekend as a powerful extratropical storm.

Fiona will bring dangerous rips and big surf to North Carolina (Jim Howard)

As of 11 am Tropical Depression Eight formed in the North Central Atlantic. Winds were near 35 mph with higher gusts. TD 8 is expected to remain over the open waters of the Atlantic over the next several days. TD 8 could become Tropical Storm Gaston later today. If it does it will become the seventh tropical storm of the season. Great news of all, this system will stay well away from the Eastern NC.

Tropical Depression 8 Five Day Outlook (Russell James - WITN Weather)

Tropical Depression Eight (Russell James - WITN Weather)

