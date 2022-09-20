Former ECU baseball player Norby promoted to AAA

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU baseball player Connor Norby has been promoted from double-A to triple-A in the Baltimore Orioles organization.

The O’s triple-A club in Norfolk, Virginia, shared the news on social media this afternoon.

Norby was promoted from High-A to double-A earlier this summer playing for the Bowie Baysox (AA). Norby hit .298 there with 17 home runs, 46 RBI, and 10 stolen bases.

Norfolk is in Durham this week wrapping up their regular season.

