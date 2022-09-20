FBI agents execute ‘court authorized’ searches across ENC
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations is conducting court-authorized investigative searches at a few locations across Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning.
FBI Public Affairs Specialist Shelly Lynch said crews are serving a search warrant at 907 Allen Road in Greenville. The Greenville police department was also on scene.
Lynch said while serving warrants, it is common to call people out of their homes, and flash bangs could also be used which can create a loud noise.
The FBI and other area agencies are also serving court-authorized warrants at St. Joseph Street in Grifton.
