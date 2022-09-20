FBI agents execute ‘court authorized’ searches across ENC

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations is conducting court-authorized investigative searches at a few locations across Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning.

FBI Public Affairs Specialist Shelly Lynch said crews are serving a search warrant at 907 Allen Road in Greenville. The Greenville police department was also on scene.

FBI agents serve court authorized search warrant in Greenville. (WITN)

Lynch said while serving warrants, it is common to call people out of their homes, and flash bangs could also be used which can create a loud noise.

FBI searching car in Grifton (WITN)

The FBI and other area agencies are also serving court-authorized warrants at St. Joseph Street in Grifton.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.