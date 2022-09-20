ECU has been preparing for Navy for weeks, they will look to keep Keaton running, and avoid the “Me Monster”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football received a vote this week in the Coaches Top-25 poll.

The Pirates announced their start time at South Florida on October 1st will be 7 p.m. It’s “Military Appreciation” day this week as they host Navy this Saturday at 6 p.m.

“We’ve been working on it every Sunday night preparing for Navy every since the fall camp,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “It’s just a challenging offense to defend, they have a veteran quarterback, and I thought they had great game plan for us last year.”

“Sunday nights, the summer, pretty much any time we possibly can,” says ECU safety Teagan Wilk, “Because it is a different breed. I feel like y’all know that as much as we do.”

Sometimes the best defense is an offense that can run. The Pirates had over 260 yards rushing for the second straight game. Keaton Mitchell a big chunk of them and has his teammates in his corner for more.

“As a kid watching Chris Johnson and then handing it off to literally Chris Johnson in my eyes now is pretty cool,” says ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers, “I think we had 6 seconds left to go in the half. Usually we just take a knee there. Everyone was like screw it give the ball to Keaton and let him go score.”

“Because he’s so fast really I don’t gotta make the best block, as long as I get in they way, he gone,” says ECU wide receiver Isaiah Winstead.

“If I see daylight it’s over,” says ECU running back Keaton Mitchell, “I don’t hear nothing. I don’t hear it until I’m watching the videos on Twitter and I’m like dang they was that loud?”

There is one thing Keaton says he can hear on those runs.

“Holton be, when he see I have a crease, and he hand me the ball, he’s like oh touchdown,” says Mitchell, “I can hear it when he say it. That’s all. Cause he right there. Sometimes he run to the gap for me. So actually this game on the sideline I had to tell him like Holton you can’t get in my way cause the cutback right where he’s going.”

Stay out of his way and continue to find open teammates. Holton made the American Athletic Conference honor roll this week. Ahlers has been spreading it around.

“When I’m in the game I am just focused on my reads,” Ahlers says, “Whatever the defense gives me, that’s what I take and whoever is in I trust them to make the play.”

The Pirates are call it avoiding the “me monster.”

“It works out different each week. Every week someone different has had the hot hand. As long as they focus on the team, the success of the team, and don’t get caught up in touches cause we are trying to get them all the ball,” says coach Houston, “A lot of times the defense and the read dictates who gets the ball. As long as we can keep that unselfish, team first attitude we have a chance to do some damage because all of them can make plays.”

