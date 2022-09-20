Eastern Carolina nonprofits come together to host suicide prevention workshop

By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Community leaders in Eastern Carolina gathered on Tuesday for a workshop to talk about suicide prevention.

CareNet Counseling was one of the nonprofit organizations that helped arrange the workshop that lasted from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and was held at First Christian Church in Greenville.

Ed Sutter, a speaker at the event, works for the Soul Shop Movement. The movement was founded in 2012 and has hosted interactive workshops across the country ever since.

“Seeking to equip people so they can build communities where they can have honest conversations about suicide and the impact that suicide has, so hoping to give some folks some tools that they can take back to their communities, whether that be a school or their workplace or home,” Sutter explained about his work.

More than 50 nonprofit, faith-based community leaders attended the event in order to gain the confidence to talk about suicide and the issues that come along with it

Soul Shop has presented workshops in almost all 50 states.

