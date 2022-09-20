Carteret County first responders to host event aimed at saving lives

Narcan generic naloxone opioid overdose
Narcan generic naloxone opioid overdose(WIS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Carteret County first responders are set to host an event Tuesday night they hope will save lives.

Carteret County Health and Human Services, Carteret County Emergency Services, and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office are putting on an opioid overdose and Narcan education training Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Participants will learn how Narcan works to reverse an overdose, what to do when an overdose is expected, and how and when to administer the medication.

They say the training will last for about 30 minutes and participants will get their own Narcan kit.

Officials hope the training will empower community members to save lives.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hope Middle School
Days after students sent to hospital after eating THC gummies, family member & area doctor reflect
An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair
Marcus Richardson & Sierra Eley
Rocky Mount mom and boyfriend in court after baby dies
Rocky Mount police
UPDATE: Charges pressed after baby found unresponsive in bathtub
Picture taken while rescuing elderly man from, Reely, the 30 foot boat.
Coast Guard crew from North Carolina helps save 60-year-old man off coast

Latest News

First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, September 20, 2022
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Joint Committee voted unanimously to adopt increase in health insurance
Greenville city officials increase employee health care costs, dental stays flat
NCEL 09-19-22
Powerball 09-19-22