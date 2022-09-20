Carteret County first responders to host event aimed at saving lives

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Carteret County first responders are set to host an event Tuesday night they hope will save lives.

Carteret County Health and Human Services, Carteret County Emergency Services, and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office are putting on an opioid overdose and Narcan education training Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Participants will learn how Narcan works to reverse an overdose, what to do when an overdose is expected, and how and when to administer the medication.

They say the training will last for about 30 minutes and participants will get their own Narcan kit.

Officials hope the training will empower community members to save lives.

