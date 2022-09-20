ACC headquarters moving from Greensboro to Charlotte

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced Tuesday that it is moving its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte.

All 15 members of the ACC Board of Directors approved the relocation to Charlotte in 2023. The league will use the 2022-23 academic year as a transition period to complete the relocation process.

“The Board of Directors is pleased that the conference headquarters will be joining the Charlotte community and is quite excited about the long-term opportunities that will afford,” said ACC Board of Directors Chair and Duke University President Vincent E. Price. “The Board also recognizes and expresses our thanks for what has been a truly wonderful relationship with Greensboro over the last 70 years, and we appreciate the support shown by the state of North Carolina to have the league office remain in the state. We are grateful to the city of Charlotte and look forward to a flourishing partnership.”

The ACC’s new headquarters will be located in Uptown Charlotte as part of Legacy Union’s Bank of America Tower. The development includes the world headquarters of Honeywell and major corporate offices for Bank of America, Deloitte, JLL, Robinson Bradshaw, and Parker Poe.

“After a comprehensive, inclusive and deliberate process, the Board decided that Charlotte – an amazing and vibrant community – not only meets, but exceeds, the needs of the ACC,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “Our new home will provide both known and unknown benefits to our student-athletes, member schools and conference office staff. The decision to relocate from Greensboro was a difficult one, and the entire city and its first-class representatives will always hold an incredibly special place in the history and legacy of the ACC.”

The ACC and Charlotte have enjoyed a long partnership that includes the Queen City hosting a significant number of ACC events and championships. In April 2018, the ACC and the Charlotte Sports Foundation announced a 10-year agreement that keeps the ACC Football Championship Game in Charlotte through the 2030 season. During the previous 11 ACC Football Championships hosted at Bank of America Stadium, the game has sold out five times (2010, 2011, 2015, 2017, 2020) and averaged nearly 70,000 fans. The ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament has been played in Charlotte on 13 occasions, including in 2019 at the Spectrum Center. The 2021 and 2022 ACC Baseball Championship were played at Truist Field, and the league has participated in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl since its inception in 2002.

The ACC formed in 1953 in Greensboro with seven members of the Southern Conference forming their own league. The original members included Maryland, North Carolina, Clemson, North Carolina State, Duke, South Carolina and Wake Forest. Virginia joined soon thereafter.

