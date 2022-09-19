WHAT’S MY NAME? Greenville police want help naming new K9

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Move over Deputy Drifter, there’s a new dog in town.

The Greenville Police Department says Animal Protective Services found a dog abandoned on the side of the road a couple of weeks ago. As no one has claimed him, the department decided to make him its own, but they need a name for the good boy, and are asking for the public’s help.

Even Deputy Drifter with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office apparently gave his blessing, telling Greenville police he’s wanted a police counterpart for quite some time.

Police say their intent is to train the new guy to be a therapy dog to act as a source of comfort, affection, and emotional support for both officers/employees and community members.

WITN is told that he is about 5 months old and still has a good amount of training to do before he can take on that role. Still, police say they are excited and feel fortunate that he’ll be in great hands with Top Dog Academy, a trainer in Greenville.

“We’re excited to be able to rescue this little guy and take you along for what will inevitably be a fun-filled and rewarding journey!”

Suggestions for the good boy’s name can be made on the Greenville Police Department’s Facebook page.

