UPDATE: charges are pressed after a baby was found in a bathtub

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Charges have been pressed against two people for the baby found unresponsive in a bathtub.

Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Divison charged the mother of the infant, Sierra Eley, 27, and her boyfriend, Marcus Richardson, 30.

Eley has been charged with felony child abuse. She is in the Nash County Detention Center with a $250,000 secured bond

Richardson is charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse, and he is also at the Nash County Detention Center, but without bond.

Officers initially responded to an Assist EMS call in the 600 blk of Paul St at 9 a.m Sunday morning with reporters of an unresponsive 1-year-old child in the bathtub.

The infant was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare. The baby was later pronounced dead after exhaustive life-saving efforts.

After investigating, 1-year-old Romie Tyler III had substantial bodily injuries.

The North Carolina Medical Examiners’ office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

