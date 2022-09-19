Two arrested during Edgecombe Co. weekend road checkpoint operation

The highway checkpoint took place Saturday night.
The highway checkpoint took place Saturday night.(Edgecombe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office set up a roadblock this past weekend to check for impaired drivers and ended up arresting two men on drug charges.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Kody Townsend approached the roadblock and decided to drive off. Law enforcement pursued him into Martin County and the chase ended at the Robersonville exit. Townsend was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession of marijuana (more than two pounds), felony maintaining a vehicle, and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

Deputies say Townsend was jailed in Edgecombe County and given a $50,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office says Willie Freeman approached the roadblock and law enforcement searched the vehicle after finding probable cause to do so. Freeman was charged with felony possession of marijuana (nearly three ounces), felony possession of schedule I (six dosages of MDMA), and possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana.

Deputies say Freeman was jailed in Edgecombe County and given a $10,000 bond.

This is what deputies seized during the checkpoint.
This is what deputies seized during the checkpoint.(Edgecombe Co. Sheriff's Office)

In addition to the two men arrested, WITN is told that other charges were given out, including one charge of driving while impaired, two charges of driving while license revoked, nine counts of no operators license, one count of expired registration, one count of wanted person, and one count of seatbelt violation.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says the Rocky Mount Police Department, Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and other agencies took part in the operation.

