Tickets now on sale for 2022 WRNS MumFest Concert

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - You can now purchase tickets for the 2022 WRNS MumFest Concert featuring CMA New Artist of the Year, Jimmie Allen.

Jimmie will be joined on stage by George Birge, Justin West, and Paige Johnson King.

The concert will be held at Lawson Creek Park on Oct. 14. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the concert kicks off at 6:00 p.m.

Lawn chairs are allowed but they will need to be removed from their carrying cases to go through security. The concert is rain or shine.

Click here to purchase your tickets.

MumFest 2022 runs from Oct. 8-9 and MumFeast 2022 is Oct. 21-22.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.