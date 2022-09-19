Tickets now on sale for 2022 WRNS MumFest Concert

WRNS MumFest Concert
WRNS MumFest Concert(WRNS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - You can now purchase tickets for the 2022 WRNS MumFest Concert featuring CMA New Artist of the Year, Jimmie Allen.

Jimmie will be joined on stage by George Birge, Justin West, and Paige Johnson King.

The concert will be held at Lawson Creek Park on Oct. 14. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the concert kicks off at 6:00 p.m.

Lawn chairs are allowed but they will need to be removed from their carrying cases to go through security. The concert is rain or shine.

Click here to purchase your tickets.

MumFest 2022 runs from Oct. 8-9 and MumFeast 2022 is Oct. 21-22.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-year-old found dead in bathtub in Rocky Mount
Peyton Lee
TROOPERS: Student facing DWI charge in wreck that killed fellow University of Mount Olive student
PITT COUNTY PASTOR EXONERATED ALMOST 29 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION
PITT COUNTY PASTOR EXONERATED ALMOST 29 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION
ECU students
ECU student enrollment continues to drop
Mariah Conn-Wilhelm is facing seven felony charges.
Woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours, police say

Latest News

Unclaimed lottery ticket sold in Greenville
Is it yours? Unclaimed winning Fast Play ticket sold in Greenville to expire soon
Gas pump
Gas prices continue to fall in Eastern Carolina
North Carolina Education Lottery
Eastern Carolina man wins $100,000 lottery prize
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
FIRE CHIEF: One person dead in Swansboro house fire