Onslow Memorial Hospital gets ‘high performing’ rating in hospital rankings

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow Memorial Hospital has been rated as “high performing” in three adult procedures and conditions by an American media company.

The U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-23 “Best Hospitals” rankings and OMH ranked high performing in the following treatments:

Kidney failure treatment

Heart failure treatment

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment

WITN is told that the U.S. News & World Report rankings and ratings are generated every year to help patients decide where to receive the best care. Nearly 4,500 hospitals are evaluated. The “High Performing” rank means the hospital operates better at a given procedure than the national average.

“Our teammates and physicians are working together every day to provide the highest quality of care to our patients,” Penney Deal, OMH president and CEO said. “It is through their dedication that we achieved this notable recognition. I would like to thank our amazing team for their commitment to quality improvement.”

