NCDOT wants public input on 10-year improvement plan draft

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking for the public’s input on the State Transportation Improvement Program, a 10-year transportation plan.

The DOT says Highway Division 2, based in Kinston, will be holding open office hours to answer questions and collect comments from the public on the 10-year plan draft. Projects scheduled in the first five years are generally considered to be committed, while those in the final five years are more likely to be reevaluated when the next plan is developed.

WITN is told that Len White, the division’s planning engineer, will be available Sept. 26-30 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 2815 Rouse Road Extension outside of Kinston. He can also be reached at (252) 439-2804 or his email. The DOT says White will forward any questions or concerns about project proposals to an appropriate design team or the development manager.

The division covers highway projects in Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Pamlico, and Pitt counties. An initial funding and construction plan was unveiled in May, but revised in August to reflect new sources of revenue.

The department will also provide any aid and services for disabled people who want their voices heard on this subject under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

People may also submit their comments about the draft STIP online and may take part in an online survey to share which projects matter most to them.

