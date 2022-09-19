NCDOT wants public input on 10-year improvement plan draft

Generic graphic of the North Carolina Department of Transportation
Generic graphic of the North Carolina Department of Transportation(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking for the public’s input on the State Transportation Improvement Program, a 10-year transportation plan.

The DOT says Highway Division 2, based in Kinston, will be holding open office hours to answer questions and collect comments from the public on the 10-year plan draft. Projects scheduled in the first five years are generally considered to be committed, while those in the final five years are more likely to be reevaluated when the next plan is developed.

WITN is told that Len White, the division’s planning engineer, will be available Sept. 26-30 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 2815 Rouse Road Extension outside of Kinston. He can also be reached at (252) 439-2804 or his email. The DOT says White will forward any questions or concerns about project proposals to an appropriate design team or the development manager.

The division covers highway projects in Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Pamlico, and Pitt counties. An initial funding and construction plan was unveiled in May, but revised in August to reflect new sources of revenue.

The department will also provide any aid and services for disabled people who want their voices heard on this subject under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

People may also submit their comments about the draft STIP online and may take part in an online survey to share which projects matter most to them.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One-year-old found dead in bathtub in Rocky Mount
Peyton Lee
TROOPERS: Student facing DWI charge in wreck that killed fellow University of Mount Olive student
PITT COUNTY PASTOR EXONERATED ALMOST 29 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION
PITT COUNTY PASTOR EXONERATED ALMOST 29 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION
ECU students
ECU student enrollment continues to drop
Mariah Conn-Wilhelm is facing seven felony charges.
Woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours, police say

Latest News

Military Appreciation Day at Cypress Landing
Cypress Landing hosts Military Appreciation Day
Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue
Kinston fire department hosting seat check event for Child Passenger Safety Week
Long Branch Canal cleaned
Long Branch Canal in Winterville cleared of storm debris
Marcus Richardson & Sierra Eley
Rocky Mount mom and boyfriend in court after baby dies